Man gets 30 years in prison for killing carpenter with ice pick

A Southwest Arkansas resident must spend 30 years in prison for killing a carpenter by stabbing him in an ear with an ice pick.

Zebulon "Zeb" Aaron, 38, of Lewisville, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder Monday in 8th South Circuit Court in Texarkana, the Lafayette County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office reports.

The charge arose from the slaying nearly two years ago of 53-year-old James Langston, also of Lewisville.

Langston was a native of Prescott, Ark., and a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church of Rosston, Ark.

Aaron is a nephew of Langston's widow.

Langston died at a Little Rock, Ark., hospital where he was flown by helicopter for treatment of a brain aneurysm.

There, a CAT scan determined he had been stabbed in his left ear eight days earlier.

A search of a home on Lafayette County Road 44 immediately northwest of Lewisville in January 2016 turned up 2 people plus several items authorities believed to be related to the assault.

Aaron was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery after confessing to stabbing Langston.

That charge was upgraded after Langston died.

