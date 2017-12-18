Man arrested, accused of using boat to steal things

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man they believe traveled by boat to steal from places on Cross and Caddo lakes.

Deputies say 56-year-old Gregory Lynn Norwood used his boat to access boathouses and piers on Oak Point Drive and Lake Island Lane on Cross Lake and Ferry Lake Road on Caddo Lake.

Between November 22 and December 10 he is accused of stealing fishing gear, furnishings, hardware and outdoor equipment valued at more than $5,000.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office was notified on December 10 when one of the victims noticed a suspicious vehicle with some of his stolen property at Shady Acres boat launch in Oil City.

As a result of the investigation, Norwood was arrested at his apartment complex in the 1500 block of Line Avenue in Shreveport.

Deputies say a search of Norwood’s apartment resulted in the recovery of property belonging to all three victims.

Norwood was charged with three counts of simple burglary and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Additional charges are pending.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim to stolen property on area lakes to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Detectives Division at 318-681-0700.

