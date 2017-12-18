Boil advisory lifted for North Shreveport

The boil advisory issued for a portion of North Shreveport was lifted Sunday.

The advisory impacted North Shreveport customers residing in areas north and east of Hilry Huckaby Drive and north and west of North Hearne Avenue.

The boil advisory was issued due to two water main breaks Thursday.

Those customers may now resume the normal use of their water supplied by the City of Shreveport.

