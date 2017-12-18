LA governor to bring news of possible Ochsner, University Health deal

University Health in Shreveport is one of two hospitals managed by BRF. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office confirms he will be in Shreveport on Tuesday for an announcement about a potential partnership between the state, Ochsner Health and LSU.

That means a tentative agreement for Ochsner Health System to take over management of University Health in Shreveport and University Health Conway in Monroe could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Details of the possible agreement with the New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and other parties involved have been closely guarded.

Officials with Ochsner, BRF, University Health and LSU have declined to comment at this time.

According to its website, BRF took over management of the former LSU hospitals in 2013 as part of Louisiana's privatization of its hospital system.

