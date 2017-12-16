Cable guy accused of theft; caught with loot

One cable guy has been arrested after allegedly stealing gold collector's coins from a home where he was working, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brent Culpepper, 23, of Purvis, Mississippi, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of theft.

On Dec. 12, Culpepper was sent to a home in Mooringsport to install cable for a homeowner.

Deputies say, after spotting a coin collection on the living room table, Culpepper allegedly took several rolls of coins with other items in the house.

After the theft was reported, deputies pulled Culpepper over and found the gold coins in the work vehicle. The other with the other items, including belt buckles and watches, were found in Culpepper's Bossier City motel room.

The total value of the items was $1,278.

Culpepper is also connected to the theft of three rings and a gold pin from a home on McCain Road.

