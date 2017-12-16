Shreveport woman wanted on theft charges

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for one woman, accused of defrauding a subcontractor of $42,598.

Charlene Letina Jimison, 55, accused of refusing to pay for materials and labor she received from a local business, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

The contractor did work to a home Jimison was leasing on Hearne Avenue.

A warrant is out for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding her location is urged to call 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

