Shreveport woman wanted on theft charges

Charlene Letina Jimison, 55 (Source: CPSO) Charlene Letina Jimison, 55 (Source: CPSO)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for one woman, accused of defrauding a subcontractor of $42,598.

Charlene Letina Jimison, 55,  accused of refusing to pay for materials and labor she received from a local business, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The contractor did work to a home Jimison was leasing on Hearne Avenue. 

A warrant is out for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding her location is urged to call 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

