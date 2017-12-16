Church's ministry outreach aims to change lives of others

A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".More >>
Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".More >>