SPD and FOP spread Christmas cheer with 'shop with a cop'

Shreveport Police and E. G. Huckabay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 (F.O.P.) hosted “Shop with a Cop” Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

Officers stopped by the Walmart on Mansfield Road to brighten up the holiday season for a group of children in the community.

Children nominated for the program were each given $100 to buy Christmas gifts.

Donations and funds were raised by E. G. Huckabay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3.

