Grambling meets North Carolina A&T in HBCU National Championship

The Grambling State Tigers are trying to become repeat offenders and win back to back National Championships.

They'll face North Carolina A&T in Atlanta The Grambling program is back on top after winning the 2016 HBCU National Championship.

Grambling has won 14 National titles. Head Coach Broderick Fobbs says winning in all phases breeds success.

"I think the thing that a lot of young people want to do is they want to play major college football, they want to play on national TV. They want to play in front of 60,000+fans. Then they want to get a degree and have a chance to play in the national football league," said Fobbs.

These two teams have a lot of ties. The Aggies Head Coach Rod Broadway once coached at Grambling.



Current Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs' father, Lee Fobbs, was once a coach at North Carolina A&T.



Both starting quarterbacks are both Walter Payton Award Nominees.



Coach Fobbs says there's no secret what the Aggies like to do it starts up front and it starts in the trenches.

"It's starts with the defensive line and they get after you, they want to stop the run. After that they want to put you in third and long situations and really want to get after your quarterback, for us we have to build the battle of first downs and put ourselves in a second and medium and third and short situations. If we do what we are suppose to do on defense we'll have a chance to win the game," said Fobbs.