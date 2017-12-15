ArkLaTex Christmas events happening on Saturday

Three Christmas events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the ArkLaTex.

Christmas in Haughton

For the first year, Haughton will have a Christmas celebration starting with a parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

More than 60 vendors, food trucks and live music will be featured at the event.

The parade will feature Krewe of Centaur floats and the Big Red Marching Band from Haughton High School.

The festival also held a Christmas Pageant. This year's queens will ride in the parade.

Twenty-five turkeys and hams will be given away at the event as well as other door prizes and giveaways.

According to one of the event's organizer, Tarrah Dobbins said that the idea for the event started on Facebook.

"We've been working on this since October 2016," Dobbins told KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel. "That's what it takes. The other local events around here — it's a year-round event."

GEYA's Shreveport Family Christmas Parade & Festival

GEYA - also known as Giving Education Your All - will be hosting Shreveport's Christmas Parade and Festival in Downtown Shreveport.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Veteran's Park on Clyde Fant Parkway and will end at Festival Plaza.

Free ornament making events will be available, live music and other family-friendly events will be available.

The event is free and the community is welcome. Hundreds of dollars in gift cards will be given away.

"This is just our time to show love and compassion because that's what Christmas really is," said GEYA Founder Dorian Ford. "It's an event that we actually started six years ago, me and my mom, in the Mooretown neighborhood at the community center.

Ford said that this is the first year that the event has grown and GEYA has been able to work with more people.

KSLA News 12's Shayne Wright will be honored with GEYA's "Heroes of the Heart" award.

"These people are those that display the spirit of Christmas throughout the year," Ford said.

Liz Swaine with Downtown Development Authority will be the parade's grand marshal.

Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade

After a 10-year hiatus, the Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday.

The event will begin at 1 p.m.

Organizers say that the parade can be viewed from the sure at Shady Glade or Johnson's Ranch.

Don't see your holiday event listed? Email us some details at ksla@ksla.com or message us on Facebook.

