Nearly 2 dozen jobs eliminated from major Texarkana company

A hit to one of the largest employers in Southwest Arkansas has nearly two dozen jobs eliminated.

KSLA News 12 is told 80 jobs with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company are gone with about 20 of those positions at the Texarkana plant.

With more than 1,500 workers, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company is the largest private employer in Texarkana, Ark.

Cooper management said the move will affect salary employees and not the 1,500 union workers at the Texarkana plant.

Officials say even with this decision, they expect good things for the area.

“Like any business, we have to adapt to industry conditions and what the consumer wants, so we had to make some changes here. But we are really excited what is going on here and what the future holds for Texarkana and Cooper Tire,” said Cooper Tire spokesman Curtis Schneekloth.

Cooper leaders say although the decision to eliminate the jobs is difficult, the reorganization will help the company operate more efficiently and help those execute strategic plans and drive growth.

“There should be no major concerns about Cooper Tire in Texarkana,” said Schneekloth.

Cooper Tire and Rubber Company has been part of the ArkLaTex for more than 50 years.

