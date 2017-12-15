Coroner ID's Zwolle man shot and killed inside his vehicle

The Sabine Parish Coroner's Office has identified the Zwolle man who was shot and killed inside his vehicle Friday afternoon.

He is identified as 34-year-old Adam Lloyd Jeter.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Patterson Road near Tobe Nabours Road.

Jeter was stopped in his vehicle on Patterson Road when he was shot multiple times, according to Ron Rivers with the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office. This caused him to crash his vehicle on the side of the road.

Deputies do not have anybody in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

