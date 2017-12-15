Former Homer officer sentenced to 10 months for fraud conspiracy

A former Homer police officer was sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a vehicle fraud theft and insurance scheme.

Donald W. Malray, 52, was sentenced on one count of mail fraud conspiracy.

Malray and another pled guilty on Aug. 30, 2017, to a planned scheme to fake a vehicle and trailer theft, and then file an insurance claim to collect the money on the value of the property.

Malray and the other person transferred the ATV and trailer to Malray’s possession after they met in Ruston.

The other person called the Homer Police Department and reported the ATV and trailer stolen.

The insurance company paid the person in the conspiracy with Malray about $13,000 on Sept. 8, 2015.

Law enforcement agents recovered the ATV and trail on Jan. 31, 2017, in Ruston.

Malray was ordered to pay $13,610.50 restitution and a $3,500 fine.

