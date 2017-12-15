All lanes open at I-20 east in West Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

All lanes open at I-20 east in West Shreveport

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes of traffic are open again on Friday afternoon after a wreck on Interstate 20 near the Interstate 220/LA 3132 interchange, according to LA DOTD.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, it was a two vehicle crash. One person has been sent to a Shreveport hospital, the extent of their injuries are unknown, but they are expected to survive.

Traffic was being diverted onto Jefferson Paige Road.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly