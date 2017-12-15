All lanes open at I-20 east in West Shreveport

All lanes of traffic are open again on Friday afternoon after a wreck on Interstate 20 near the Interstate 220/LA 3132 interchange, according to LA DOTD.

The left lane is blocked on I-20 West at Old Minden Road due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 15, 2017

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, it was a two vehicle crash. One person has been sent to a Shreveport hospital, the extent of their injuries are unknown, but they are expected to survive.

Traffic was being diverted onto Jefferson Paige Road.

