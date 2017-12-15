2 arrested in connection with El Compadre shooting

Two men are now behind bars after another man was shot while trying to recover his mother's stolen purse back in late July.

Devonta Davis, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, while Alonza Spires, 19 is charged with principal to armed robbery.

Bossier City Police took Spires and Davis in custody and are awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

The shooting happened on July 29 just before 11:30 p.m. outside El Compadre Mexican Restaurant & Seafood in the 500 block of East Kings Highway.

Police say Juan Zuniga, 24, was shot twice in the chest when he confronted two men who tried to steal his mother’s purse.

Zuniga ran to his mother’s aid after she screamed for help, according to Shreveport police. Zuniga found two men attempting to rob her.

During the struggle, Davis allegedly shot Zuniga, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He survived the shooting and continues to recover.

DNA collected at the scene matched to Davis, according to police. They later were able to identify the second suspect as Spires.

Davis and Spires have bonds set at $200,000.

