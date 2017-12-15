Drug overdose kills Bienville Parish inmate, second prisoner faces charges

A Bienville Parish inmate is dead, following an apparent drug overdose.

Matthew Makowsky died Friday afternoon at University Health Hospital in Shreveport, according to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Balance.

A preliminary investigation indicates Makowsky snorted a crushed white powder in a jail cell Wednesday, allegedly provided by Aaron Howard, another Bienville inmate.

Balance said Howard admitted to smuggling OxyCodone into the jail, following his Tuesday arrest on traffic offenses and driving under a suspended license.

The 38-year-old Killeen, Texas man now faces multiple charges related to the incident.

According to Balance, 26-year-old Makowsky began throwing up and fell unconscious shortly after other inmates witnessed him snorting the drug. Correctional officers found him unresponsive and began CPR.

Initially transported to the Bienville Medical Center, Makowsky was transported to University Health where he eventually died on life support.

Balance says Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation, which will include an inquiry into how Howard allegedly got OxyCodone into the jail, and whether Howard should be charged in relation to Makowsky’s death.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.