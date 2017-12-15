Arkansas plants memorial trees in honor of WWI veterans

Leaders with the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and Miller County met Friday to honor World War One veterans.

The Arkansas State World War One Centennial Committee and the Department of Arkansas Heritage will donate 75 trees for each Arkansas county to honor veterans who fought and died during WWI.

On Friday, under the supervision of American Legion Post 58, officials began preparing the spot for the future planting of a Willow Tree.

"I believe that any nation that forgets its veterans is a nation in decline so we do not ever want to forget the veterans who fought and died for our freedom," said Patrick McReynolds, Vice Commander American Legion Post 58.

The memorial tree will be located in the 300 block of East Front Street in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. It will be planted with soil from a cemetery in France where many WWI veterans are buried.

