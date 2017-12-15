CenterPoint Energy: Natural gas service restoration in NETX substantially complete

Residents who are not home at that time will need to call the utility company if they return home to find a note on their door so that a crew can be sent to the address. (Source: KSLA News 12 archives)

A small number of natural gas customers in and around Mt. Vernon, Mt. Pleasant, Winfield and Talco are still without natural gas following an outage on Tuesday.

Gas service has been restored to all customers who have allowed workers with CenterPoint Energy to perform safety checks and relight pilots.

“A customer needs to call us only if there is a door hanger at their home or business indicating that we’ve already been by to attempt to restore service,” said Mike Maxwell, district director for CenterPoint Energy, in a news release. “Please call the number on the door tag left by our service personnel. "

Those without gas have not let CenterPoint Energy employees have access their home or business.

The relighting process requires employees to have access to each location to light pilots and check to make sure it is safe to resume service.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ cooperation and patience as our employees worked as quickly as we could to safely restore natural gas service,” Maxwell said.

