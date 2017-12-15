Lights, Camera, Traffic Alert: Movie production to close some downtown Shreveport streets

Here's a heads up if you plan on driving around downtown Shreveport this weekend.

A movie production will close off Texas Street between Edwards and Common Streets on Sunday, Dec. 17. from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Shreveport Downtown Development Authority.

Drivers should also expect traffic interruptions on Milam Street between Marshall Street and Louisiana Avenue as well as Common Street between Milam Street and Travis Street.

Movie producers are filming part of the major motion picture "Green Book" which is mostly being filmed in the southern parts of Louisiana.

The movie is about a Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African American pianist on a tour of Venus in the 1960's.

It stars Linda Cardellini, Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

No cars will be allowed to park on Texas and Milam Streets.

