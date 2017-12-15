Rollover accident in Gloster blocks LA Hwy 5 traffic

Louisiana State Police is on the scene of a rollover accident In DeSoto Parish on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 5 at Ferguson Road in the Gloster Community.

According to LSP Troop G Spokesman Trooper Glenn Younger, it was a single vehicle crash.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

