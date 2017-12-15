Hosston woman wanted, accused of using debit card without permission

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they believe used a vehicle and debit card without the owner's permission.

Deputies say they are looking for 54-year-old Penny Powell, also known as Penny Cross Beuton.

Powell is described as being 5'9" tall, weighing 205 pounds and is believed to live in Hosston.

She is accused of taking a family member’s debit card while the victim was in the hospital and making $7,652 in unauthorized withdrawals and purchases. She’s also accused of taking the victim’s vehicle without permission.

Anyone with information about Powell’s location is asked to contact CPSO at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

