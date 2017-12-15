Autopsy results determine cause of death of man, woman found in lake

St. Landry Parish authorities say they found a man dead in this Ford Taurus they pulled from a lake. (Source: Lester Duhé?/KLFY)

The autopsy results for a man and a woman found in a St. Landry lake shows that they both drowned, according to the public information officer for St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Officer Major Eddie Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux also says more tests are being conducted on their toxicology.

The bodies of 21-year-old Lia Ali Kazan and 30-year-old Anthony Michael Murray, of Elmer, Louisiana was found in Lake Dubisson, located in South-Central Louisiana, according to authorities.

A 2007 Ford Taurus was also pulled from the lake belonging to Kazan.

Kazan's body was found on Monday, a day after she was reported missing. She was last known to be visiting in Alexandria and authorities thought that Kazan may have been kidnapped.

According to Brooke Rinaudo with Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Kazan was a student in the school's Biology department.

Alexandria Police Department is conducting an investigation into Kazan's disappearance. The St. Landry Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of Kazan and Murray.

