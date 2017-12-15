Vivian man arrested, accused of operating meth lab

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Vivian man Friday morning who they believe was operating a meth lab.

Just before midnight, deputies were dispatched to a trailer in the 17000 block of Hwy. 1 where a resident was suspected of cooking meth.

When deputies got there they smelled a chemical odor associated with manufacturing the drug.

The homeowner, who lived somewhere else, gave deputies permission to search the home.

Inside the trailer, deputies found drug paraphernalia, a large amount of suspected meth and two labs, one which was active.

Vince L. Alexander, 46, was arrested for operation of a clandestine lab, possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution of a schedule II drug. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The Shreveport Fire Bomb Squad and the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force responded for the clean-up.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.