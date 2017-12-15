Coats For Kids early pick up for area schools

School leaders picking up coats for students to hand out before Christmas break/Source: KSLA News 12

Porter's & KSLA are accepting donations for our annual Coats For Kids until January 5th/Source: KSLA News 12

Teachers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area have identified students in need of winter coats and were able to pick out coats for those students as part of the early Coats For Kids give-a-way Friday morning.

By 10:00 a.m. on Friday more than 100 coats had already been picked up from nearly half a dozen schools in Shreveport-Bossier.

For the last 30 years, KSLA News 12 has teamed up with Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning to do what we can to make sure children in our area have a warm coat to wear this winter.

You can drop off new or gently used coats or sweaters at our KSLA News 12 at 1812 Fairfield Avenue or at any Porter's Fine dry cleaners location.

We'll be accepting donations until January 5, 2018.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.