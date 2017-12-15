Bossier Holiday Night Market returns

The Bossier Holiday Night Market will return and open Friday and Saturday.

The market runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights in the 2900 block of East Texas Street at the Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

There's more than 200 shopping vendors, food trucks, live music and kids activities.

The event is free to enter and parking is free.

