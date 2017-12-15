Cybersecurity program approved for Grambling State University

The Louisiana Board of Regents gave Grambling State University the green light to establish the first undergraduate cybersecurity degree program in the state.

On Monday, the Regents unanimously approved GSU’s Letter of Intent to develop the new academic program.

“Now we have to develop curriculum and the program in concert with faculty, corporate partners and industry leaders in cybersecurity,” GSU President Rick Gallot said.

Once those components are in place, the university will return to the Regents for final approval of the new degree program.

An estimated 2 million cybersecurity workers will be needed by 2019, and there’s been a 3500 percent growth in cybersecurity spending since 2004, Gallot said.

During a presentation before the Regents, Gallot quoted Gov. John Bel Edwards when the governor commented about his executive order establishing a cybersecurity commission on Dec. 7. “’We must continue our commitment to establishing cybersecurity capabilities and resources…,’” the GSU president quoted Edwards as saying.

The approved letter of intent touted the unique program and outlines the diverse 120-credit curriculum designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving 21st Century economy.

