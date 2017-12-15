Fitness Challenge Friday: Pickleball

This week's Fitness Challenge Friday involved a sport that was invented in the 1960's but is now becoming more and more popular. Shayne took on a pickleball challenge at the BHP Billiton YMCA in Shreveport near Clyde Fant Parkway. Pickleball combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.

For more on the sport click here. For more information on classes at the YMCA visit their website. This week's Fitness Friday food tips involved healthy treats to enjoy this holiday season. You can find those here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.