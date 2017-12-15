LA Tech receives $1.3 million dollar grant towards Cyber Security

Louisiana Tech is leading the charge in protecting the nation's Cyber Security. The University became the first of it's kind to award diplomas for Cyber Engineering last year and will now have more money to continue on that path.

The National Science Foundation recently awarded the school $1.3 million to support Tech's proposed CyberCorps(R) Scholarship for Service program to prepare highly qualified cybersecurity professionals for entry into the government workforce.

The program will allow for 36 more scholars to complete bachelor's degrees in either cyber engineering or computer science.

Last week, Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order creating the states very first Cyber Security Task Force.

LA Tech President Les Guice says the need for professionals in Cyber Security is great, and Tech is helping to meet that need.

"Our students will be ready to enter the workforce and make an immediate positive impact through the Scholarship for Service Program. In addition, we hope to diversify this segment of the workforce through our plans to target 40 percent of the scholarships for women and underrepresented groups," said Guice.

LA Tech recently opened an Academic Success Center in Bossier City at the National Cyber Research Park. The facility is located in the Bossier Parish Community College STEM building and next door to the new CSRA Computer Science Corporation.

