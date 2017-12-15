Mail scattered along I-20 after truck rollover

Crews are working to pick up mail scattered along Interstate 20 Friday morning after a rollover truck crash. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Crews are working to pick up mail scattered along Interstate 20 Friday morning after a rollover truck crash.

It happened just before 4 a.m. about 2 miles west of Haughton on I-20 eastbound.

Louisiana State police say the USPS driver was taken to University Health with minor injuries.

Both lanes of I-20 are open but drivers are encouraged to slow down while mail workers are out picking up the mail that was thrown from the truck.

Louisiana State Police Troop G was the lead agency investigating the crash.

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies were also on scene to help.

