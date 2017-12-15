Caddo schools to resume class after water main break

Five Caddo Parish schools will resume classes Friday after they were closed due to a water main break.

Mary Wood, spokesperson for Caddo Schools said that Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy, Pine Grove Elementary, Northside High School, Cherokee Park Elementary and North Highlands Elementary will resume classes as regularly scheduled Friday morning.

The schools were closed following a water main break in the school's neighborhood that happened on Wednesday.

Customers who live in areas north and east of Hilry Huckaby Drive and north and west of North Hearne Avenue were placed under a boil advisory as crews worked to repair the issue.

