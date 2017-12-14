Man in handcuffs escapes while being escorted from courthouse

ESCAPED: Authorities say 34-year-old Cedrick Holden was handcuffed and wearing black pants and shirt when he fled. He stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 100 pounds. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sabine Parish authorities are looking for an escapee.

Authorities say 34-year-old Cedrick Quinmoita Holden was handcuffed when he fled.

Holden took off while being escorted from the Sabine Courthouse in Many after being arrested by Louisiana probation and parole officers.

He stands about 5'5" tall, weighs about 100 pounds and last was seen wearing a shirt and black pants.

Sabine Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Holden's capture.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511 or the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved