Caddo official wants GPS data to know where Shreveport police patrol

Caddo helped buy patrol cars for Shreveport police.

So a parish official says it stands to reason that the parish would want to know its investment is being used properly.

Toward that end, Caddo Commission President Steven Jackson is asking for GPS data from those vehicles so he can know where and when they are being used to patrol Shreveport's streets.

"As an elected official I think it's very important for folks to know that you do have advocates down here pushing this issue. We have done what we can so far as elective officials. And now my job is to hold the folks who we have charged with this tasks accountable."

Jackson sees his request as even more imperative in light of the rise in violent crime in the city.

He says he's heard many complaints from citizens concerned about their safety.

Jackson says he's also being told that officers aren't actively patrolling areas nor responding to emergencies in a timely manner.

"Our citizens then have to take matters into their own hands. And so we know how that ends up resulting. That results in homicides. That results in fights that escalate into something else."

In April 2016, the commission provided the city with $500,000 to buy additional police units.

That purchase was intended to lead to an increase in officers patrolling neighborhoods.

Jackson says citizens are telling him that's not happening.

"What they often see is somebody just kind of sitting parked in the back. Who knows what is going on," Jackson said.

"So, again, this is not a slight at the men and woman who are on the front line. But is there a disconnect there where we can fill some gaps?"

City Attorney William Bradford says just because a police car doesn't move doesn't mean an officer isn't policing.

"When they're out there engaging with the citizens, engaging with the community centers, they're engaging throughout the city of Shreveport.

"So we don't want to pigeon-hold the idea that the only time they're policing is when they're in a police car."

The city is working on Jackson's request for the GPS data, the city attorney says.

But Bradford is unsure if it will give the commissioner the information he is looking for.

The city attorney also says the city and Police Department are working to fight crime but crime-fighting takes more.

"It involves everyone. Not just police, not the government and not just citizens," Bradford said.

"You can have a police officer at everyone's door. But if the community is not engaging with them, then how can they prevent crime."

Jackson says the issue was to be the top topic at a community meeting at North Highlands United Methodist Church on Poleman Road.

City and police officials were invited to attend, and Jackson says he wanted them to do more than just tell citizens to take a more active role in the community.

"I'm not willing to sit here and put the blame on the victims. These folks are victims when crime happens," the commissioner said.

"We need to stop trying to spin the narrative and get serious about addressing crime in this city, especially if we're talking about attracting more jobs and quality jobs."

City officials say they will share the GPS data with KSLA News 12 when it is compiled.

