SPD chief puts officer on leave over alleged policy violations - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD chief puts officer on leave over alleged policy violations

SPD officers Jason Brook and his wife Kim Brook appear in juvenile court SPD officers Jason Brook and his wife Kim Brook appear in juvenile court
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump placed one of his officers on paid leave Thursday afternoon.

Stephen Plunkett, a 26-year veteran of the department, is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into alleged policy violations.

Plunkett was hired by the department in May 1991. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly