North Shreveport under boil advisory after several water main breaks

A boil advisory has been issued for people in North Shreveport due to two water main breaks.

Customers who live in areas north and east of Hilry Huckaby Drive and north and west of North Hearne Avenue are now under a boil advisory.

They are experiencing low water pressure or water loss.

Crews are working to repair both lines and restore pressure to normal levels.

Repairs are expected to be completed Thursday night.

The Department of Water & Sewerage is issuing a voluntary boil advisory when service is restored in those areas.

