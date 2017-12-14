Two men arrested after driver targets officer, leading to gunfire

BOOKED: Curt L. Chambers (left), one count of attempted first-degree murder; Joshua R. Smith, one count of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police say they have arrested the driver and passenger of the car used in an attempt to run over an officer Thursday afternoon.

Authorities suspect 26-year-old Curt L. Chambers, of the 500 block of Boulevard Street in Shreveport, was driving the late-model Chevrolet Malibu, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Online booking records identify him as a Bossier City resident and show he was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, three days before his 27th birthday, and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 8:33 p.m. the same day on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

And detectives think 25-year-old Joshua R. Smith, who also lives in the 500 block of Boulevard, was the passenger in the car at the time of the assault, Hines said.

City Jail booking records show he was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday and booked at 6:56 p.m. on a charge of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute.

Those same records identify Smith as a 26-year-old resident of the 6900 block of Basilwood Street in Shreveport.

Police say the assault happened during an undercover prostitution operation about 4:23 p.m. on Herndon Street near Creswell Avenue and Irving Place.

Officers with a special investigations unit were about to apprehend a suspect when Chambers reportedly drove a the Impala at the officer.

The officer fired an undisclosed number of times at the driver, striking the car twice, Hines said.

No one was wounded in the gunfire.

The car then crashed, injuring Chambers.

He could later be seen being checked out by a Shreveport Fire Department medic while on the ground in the 600 block of Herndon.

Chambers then was taken to University Health for treatment of undisclosed injuries that authorities say appeared to be minor.

The Impala struck two unmarked automobiles being used by agents at the time of the incident, disabling them.

Also damaged was an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 600 block of Herndon, Hines said.

Investigators say they later found a gun, cash and suspected drugs in the crashed Impala.

