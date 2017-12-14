Shots fired when driver targets officer; 1 person in custody

Suspect, police trade gunfire when motorist tries to run over officer

Shreveport police have taken into custody a person they say tried to run over an officer during an undercover prostitution operation.

It happened at 4:23 p.m. on Herndon Street near Creswell Avenue and Irving Place, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Officers with a special investigations unit were about to apprehend a suspect when that person reportedly drove Chevrolet Impala at the officer, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The driver and officer shot at each other.

No one was wounded in the gunfire.

The car then crashed, injuring its driver.

The motorist has since been taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that authorities say did not appear to be life-threatening.

Three vehicles, including at least two undercover vehicles, were struck by the motorist's car, disabling them.

And investigators have found a gun, cash and suspected drugs in the suspect's car.

Authorities expect to charge the motorist with attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges.

At last check, 8 Shreveport police units were on the scene in the 600 block of Herndon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

