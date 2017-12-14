Authorities find no skimmers on gas pumps in Marshall, TX

The only sure-fire way to protect yourself from gas pump skimmers is to go inside and pay with cash, Marshall, Texas, police Detective Robert Farnham says. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

No more skimmers have been found.

Marshall police said Thursday they have completed their canvass of fuel pumps in the East Texas city.

It turned up nothing beyond the three skimmers discovered earlier on fuel pumps at a gas station in Harrison County near the Marshall city limits.

Police are not releasing the name of the business where the skimmers were found.

Authorities urge anyone with any information or questions about such skimming devices to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or Detective Robert Farnham at (903) 935-4539.

