5 missing bouncing houses in Bowie County

Darryl Miller says $20,000 worth of merchandise is missing from his business.

Reportedly 5 large inflatables are unaccounted for from his Leary,Texas store.

Miller’s company, PMI Entertainment, rents out bouncing houses and slides for kids parties.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the alleged thefts.

There is currently a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the return of this equipment.

If you have any information on the missing inflatables you are asked to contact your local police.

