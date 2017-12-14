5 ETX students suspected of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Authorities say 5 students at Pleasant Grove Middle School in Texarkana, Texas, are suspected of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old on a school bus. (Source: Facebook)

New information has authorities re-evaluating their investigation into allegations that five East Texas students sexually assaulted a 13-year-old who is enrolled at the same school.

Texarkana, Texas, police say it happened Nov. 30 on a school bus returning from a basketball game in Paris, Texas.

An investigation began when the child's mother reported the assault Dec. 1.

Earlier today, police said they have warrants to arrest five Pleasant Grove Middle School students ages 13 and 14 on felony charges ranging from sexual assault to indecency with a child.

They also said that officers were working with the teenagers' parents and that they expected to have the youths in custody soon.

"Shortly after the earlier media release on the incident involving five Pleasant Grove Middle School students, additional information related to this case was brought to our attention," says a statement police released later Thursday afternoon.

"Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the necessity to be fair to all involved, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department has made the decision to delay the service of the warrants until the detectives have the opportunity to evaluate the new information."

The warrants will not be served until investigators evaluate the new information, authorities said.

Pleasant Grove Independent School District assisted police with the investigation.

