Angel Tree families receive donations just in time for Christmas

Angel Tree bags ready to go to more than 750 families in NWLA/Source: KSLA News 12

Thanks to community support and generous donations, more than 750 families with over 1,650 children in Northwest Louisiana will have Christmas gifts under their tree this year.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers spent Thursday distributing the goodies to each respective family.

Major Whitney Morton described distribution day as a 'Christmas Miracle' moment, when everything comes together and you see all the donations in one place.

"On this one day we see volunteers, we see our neighbors that have a little bit of a need for Christmas and we are able to see all these families come together in one place to celebrate the season; the season of giving, the season of hope and joy," expressed Morton.

If you were unable to register for this year's program, staff say you can contact them on Monday to see if they have any additional items to help fill your needs.

If you would still like to donate, you can donate directly to the Salvation Army on East Stoner in Shreveport, or they suggest donating to other organizations that help in their efforts as well.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.