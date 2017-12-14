Shreveport mother loses everything in fire days before Christmas

The fire started around 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Herndon Street. (Source: Ronald Van Soest)

Going into the most joyous time of the year, a mother of two says she watched helplessly as her holiday spirit went up in flames.

"I had already got Christmas gifts the Salvation Army gave those gifts and that was everything we had," said Covassa Perkins.

Perkins says the fire that destroyed her house started around 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Herndon Street.

"I was getting ready for work and I turned the oven on so I can keep warm in the house or whatever and I was combing my hair and I smelled smoke and by the time I made it in the kitchen it was too late because there was fire everywhere," Perkins said.

Perkins says she banged on neighbors' doors trying to find a fire extinguisher. When she finally found one her home was already unrecognizable.

It's an unfortunate event Shreveport Assistant Fire Chief Fred Sanders says is not uncommon this time of year.

"We are in our peak fire season. We do understand that individuals must stay warm… if you're going to stay warm try to do it as safely as possible," said Sanders.

Sanders adds if you absolutely must use your stove to stay warm...

"You need a carbon monoxide detector because it needs to vent properly. Make sure there's nothing within that oven including grease, build up crumbs or anything else that can possibly ignite," said Assistant Chief Sanders.

Looking forward, Perkins says she will take all the help she can get.

Her two daughters, ages 5 and 12, were not home at the time of the fire. She says the eldest wears a size 15/16 and the youngest wears a size 7/8 for anyone who is willing to help.

No injuries were reported.

An official cause of the fire has not been determined.

