Shreveport firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Highland

Shreveport firefighters have extinguished an apartment fire in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Crews got the call just before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning to a fire in the 100 block of East Herndon Street.

Luckily no one was injured. The homeowner was able to get out of the home safely and added that her two daughters, ages 5 and 12, were not home at the time.

Fire Chief Fred Sanders said that fires this time of year are not uncommon and that it is peak fire season.

"All we can tell individuals, homeowners, and occupants in the city of Shreveport to do it safely," Sanders said.

The homeowner said that she did have Christmas presents in the home that were donated by The Salvation Army

