Mother of 2 loses almost everything in fire less than 2 weeks before Christmas

Going into the most joyous time of the year, a mother of two says she watched helplessly as her holiday spirit went up in flames.

Covassa Perkins' 5- and 12-year-old daughters were not home at the time of the fire.

Otherwise, the woman says she lost everything.

"I had already got Christmas gifts. The Salvation Army gave those gifts and that was everything we had."

Perkins says the fire that destroyed her garage apartment in the 100 block of East Herndon Street started around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

An official cause of the fire has not been determined.

"I was getting ready for work; and I turned the oven on so I can keep warm in the house or whatever," Perkins recounted.

"And I was combing my hair, and I smelled smoke. And by the time I made it in the kitchen, it was too late because there was fire everywhere."

Perkins says she banged on neighbors' doors trying to find a fire extinguisher.

By the time she did find one, her home already was unrecognizable.

It's an unfortunate event that Fred Sanders, assistant to Shreveport's fire chief, says is not uncommon this time of year. "We are in our peak fire season.

"We do understand that individuals must stay warm. … If you're going to stay warm, try to do it as safely as possible."

It's best that stoves are not used to stay warm.

If you absolutely must, Sanders said:

"You need a carbon monoxide detector because it needs to vent properly.

"Make sure there's nothing within that oven, including grease, built-up crumbs or anything else that can possibly ignite."

Looking forward, Perkins says she will take all the help she can get.

She says her eldest daughter wears size 15/16 and the youngest wears size 7/8.

