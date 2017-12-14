SUSLA's main campus closing due to water main break - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SUSLA's main campus closing due to water main break

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities with Southern University Shreveport Louisiana announced that the school's main campus will close.

The main campus, located at 3050 North Martin Luther King Drive will close because of a water main break, but satellite locations will remain open.

Five Caddo Parish Schools in that area have also closed on Thursday due to a water main break.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly