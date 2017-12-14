SUSLA's main campus closing due to water main break

Authorities with Southern University Shreveport Louisiana announced that the school's main campus will close.

The main campus, located at 3050 North Martin Luther King Drive will close because of a water main break, but satellite locations will remain open.

Southern University at Shreveport main campus is closed due to a water main break. Crews are currently working to repair the break. Classes will resume on Friday. — SUSLA (@SUShreveport) December 14, 2017

Five Caddo Parish Schools in that area have also closed on Thursday due to a water main break.

