Shreveport firefighters working to extinguish fire in Hyde Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Crews first got the call just after 8 a.m on Thursday morning to the 600 block of Woodmont Place.

Shreveport Fire dispatchers could only confirm that a residence was on fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.

