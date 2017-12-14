Shreveport mayor to ring bell for Salvation Army on Thursday

Mayor Ollie Tyler will be ringing in the holiday season by being a bell ringer for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign on Thursday.

She'll be out at 10 a.m. to noon at the Brookshire's Grocery at 5828 Line Avenue.

The Salvation's Army's Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 as a way to raise money for starving people.

This year's goal is to raise $2.5 million in donations

