Five Shreveport schools closed due to water main break on Thursday

After announcing that Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy is closing due to a water main break, Caddo Parish Schools have announced that four more schools will dismiss early on Thursday.

Mary Wood, spokesperson for Caddo Schools said that Pine Grove Elementary, Northside High School, Cherokee Park Elementary and North Highlands Elementary will dismiss early due to a water main break.

Wood added that parents are welcome to pick up their students at this time.

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy was closed to a water main break in the school's neighborhood that happened on Wednesday.

Classes for Green Oaks will resume on Friday.

Crews are working to repair the break and are expecting it to be repaired by Thursday afternoon.

