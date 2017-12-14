1 taken to hospital after ambulance, another vehicle collide - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 taken to hospital after ambulance, another vehicle collide

(Source: LifeNet via Facebook) (Source: LifeNet via Facebook)
NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) -

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle collision involving a LifeNet ambulance.

Now East Texas authorities are investigating.

The wreck happened about 3:54 p.m. Wednesday on Farm-to-Market Road 1840 at Bowie County Road 4004 in New Boston, according to a post on LifeNet's Facebook page.

The Texarkana-based company says its ambulance was responding to a call for help at the time of the wreck.

It is not immediately clear whether the ambulance's lights and siren were being used.

There was no patient on board the ambulance; and the two employees were not injured, LifeNet says.

LifeNet did take one person who was injured in that accident to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

