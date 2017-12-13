Man gets 15 years in prison for throwing meth in officers' faces

An El Dorado, Ark., man who threw methamphetamine in officers’ faces must serve 15 years in federal prison.

Pradis Lee Benton, 42, also has been ordered to serve three years on federal supervised release once he is let out of prison.

The U.S. Marshals Service received information in April 2016 that a fugitive was in a mobile home on Nick Springs Road in El Dorado.

Authorities found Benton in a restroom there.

While officers were trying to confirm his identity, one noticed a large bulge on one of Benton's ankles.

Benton then tried to reach for his ankle.

And the officer, thinking he might be going for a gun, tried to stop Benton.

As they struggled, Benton ripped open one of the bags and threw the methamphetamine in the officers’ faces.

He pleaded guilty in October 2016 to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

