Deputies deliver hundreds of meals to people in need

Operation Blessing, which began in 1998, is a year-round food bank program that is managed primarily by volunteers with the Posse and Ladies’ Auxiliary. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies delivered 450 special “Spirit of Christmas” food boxes to people to help them have a hearty meal. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Operation Blessing kicked off Monday morning, which helps those in need throughout the year.

“Year-round, we serve about 150 families a week, but at Christmas time, we just want to do an extra box,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Students and faculty at Bossier Parish schools helped collect and provide food for the event.

“The individual schools with students, they’ve gone out and collected these food items,” said Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith.

Businesses around the area support the program by donating canned goods and monetary donations.

